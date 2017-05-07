Thanks to the "Batista Collection," the former WWE Champion is showing up multiple times on the top twenty. More episodes of Prime Time Wrestling was added to the Network as one cracked the list.

At the top is the latest episode of NXT, followed up by Payback, and the newest Table for 3 with Edge, Christian, and Kurt Angle. While Talking Smack and 205 Live are hanging tough in fourth and fifth at the moment. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - NXT TakeOver: Orlando

#19 - Ride Along: Highway to Hollywood

#18 - Prime Time Wrestling (227)

#17 - Batista Unleashed: Evolution Takes Hold

#16 - Batista Unleashed: An Animal and a Big Red Monster

#15 - NXT (388)

#14 - Batista Unleashed: A Natural Beginning

#13 - SmackDown (920)

#12 - Ride Along: Cruiser Control

#11 - Raw Talk: Payback 2017

See Also New Details On The WWE All-Women's Tournament

#10 - Royal Rumble 2017

#9 - Raw (1245)

#8 - Table for 3: Common Bonds

#7 - NXT (389)

#6 - WrestleMania 33

#5 - 205 Live (23)

#4 - Talking Smack (924)

#3 - Table for 3: Team ECK

#2 - Payback 2017

#1 - NXT (390)

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.