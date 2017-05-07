- Above is UpUpDownDown's latest Gamer Gauntlet featuring Big E facing Jimmy Uso in UFC 2. The intensity of the fight got to Jimmy though and Big E was able to grind out a win.
- Matt Hardy retweeted a fan who called out Impact Wrestling for trying to keep Matt's "Broken" gimmick. In his retweet, Hardy included Impact Wrestling President, Ed Nordholm, saying Nordholm wants to keep his creation:
Shows they DO NOT care about the fans. @EdNordholm wants to keep MY creation, the #BROKEN Universe, hostage from fans who wish to see it. https://t.co/AREDlSQ9Qn— The VESSEL of MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2017
