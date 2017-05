- Above is a clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., showing off Drax's "Big Laugh."

- Winning the box office this weekend was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, bringing in $145 million domestically. The film's global take so far is at $428 million. As a comparison the first film brought in a total of $773 million worldwide.

- Batista gave a shout out to his make up team that puts together his Drax look for the Marvel movie. Here he shows a video of the process:

Best make up team in the world!! #TeamDrax @briansipemakeup @mrnibs77 @jonmoorefx @ms675 @chewmakdatchosef @hookuptattoos #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on May 6, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

