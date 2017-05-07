Yesterday we asked, who you thought would win between AJ Styles and U.S. Champion Kevin Owens at Backlash. Let's take a look at what you guys thought.
Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:
Steph Franchomme:
"AJ will win the belt whether on PPV or at SmackDown Live. A good series of matches to come between these two. Owens will win the first round at Backlash. We'll see at Money in the bank in June...But AJ will have the belt somewhere along the line."
RmeeU:
"The fans. The fans will win just witnessing their match."
Mark Schoeman:
"AJ beating KO now does nothing for AJ...or KO, WWE, or the fiction. A dirty KO win, whether cheating, being vicious, getting a new sidekick is much better storytelling. It will only generate empathy from the fans who spent all of last year hating AJ and it's those fans that AJ needs to win over. They watch the story, so all the wins/titles won't help as much as humanizing him in the fiction."
bane__resurrected:
"Filler feud for AJ. Owens will win by using heel tactics. AJ will then win the MITB ladder match and challenge Orton for the title at SummerSlam."
