Buff Bagwell spoke with WETM-TV NBC about a number of topics from his days in WCW. Here are some of the highlights:

"Back then, we literally had to beg 500 people to come in to watch us wrestle, for free. Just to get a show taped. All the way to 100,000 people buying tickets to come see us, so I saw the whole roller coaster, and it was really a lot of fun watching it...and the nWo was the entire reason behind that. We painted this picture of a really good storyline, and it really worked."

Greatest moment, which then led to beating Ric Flair:

"My greatest moment of all-time had to be the night they asked me to join the nWo, that was like asking 'Hey, do you want to join the Dallas Cowboys?' during their three-year World Championship run. Of course you want to join them, so it was like joining the best team at the best time. So, joining that led to so many great things. I mean, I beat Ric Flair. Which is really a rare statement, ya know, not many people can say that. I actually beat Ric Flair, which is a huge thing on my list, but that just don't happen a lot, Ric don't lay down much."

Buff Bagwell also discussed more about the changing landscape in pro wrestling. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

