NXT live event in San Diego:

Overall a very electric crowd, especially for the attendance being around 70% of the arena.

* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves. A quick opening match. No Way Jose went into the crowd and got a conga line going during his entrance. Nothing really special with a lot of comedy spots. No Way won with a pop-up elbow.

* Ruby Riot & Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose & Bianca Blair. Another shorter tag team match. The crowd was quiet for most of the entrances but picked up in the match. Everyone but Mandy looked impressive. Lacey has a really fun gimmick.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Oney Lorcan. A really solid wrestling match with a good build. Started off slow with a quiet crowd but eventually built to a fun physical match. Ohno got the win with the elbow. Probably MOTN

* DIY def Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. Moss and Tino ripped the crowd and San Diego before the match. DIY really shined in this match, they know how to build and put together an amazing match with anyone. The crowd was electric and DIY won with the double superkick. After the match, Ciampa stole the announcer's shoe.

Intermission

* Drew McIntyre defeated Patrick Clark. A very average match. Neither men put in anything amazing and Patrick felt awkward as a heel. He worked much better as a babyface when I saw him in Riverside a couple of months ago. Other than a few stiff chops and kicks by Drew, this match did nothing for me.

* Asuka def Sonya Deville with the NXT Womens Championship on the line. Overall a really strong match. It started off much more MMA and then transitioned into a wrestling match. Both women have great chemistry and provided a unique match that felt different from most women matches we see on NXT normally. If built correctly I could see Sonya being a believable threat to Asuka. The only issue was the ending which saw a weak kick defeat Sonya which came out of nowhere.

* Hideo Itami & Tye Dillinger defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Bobby Roode. A really strong main event which got the crowd going for everyone, including Almas. Everyone got their spots in with Hideo winning with a GTS for his team on Almas. After the match, Hideo held the NXT Championship (which was the old design) and warned Bobby Roode about Chicago. Then Tye got on the mic and said his goodbyes to NXT as this was his last show with the brand. The entire roster came out and did 10 chance with the audience and Dillinger. The crows also at one point chanted "US Champ" which led to Tye warning Kevin Owens.

Overall a very fun show with some solid matches on the card.

