Source: Talk Is Jericho

Recently on Talk Is Jericho, pro wrestling great Chris Jericho caught up with the legendary Batista. Among many other things, Batista talked about facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 23.

According to Batista, his world heavyweight title defense against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 23 was his favourite WrestleMania match because 'The Animal' finally came into his own at that point.

"Taker. For sure, Taker. Yeah, he still had the streak then, but it was just I felt like that [was] when really I had come into my own. I don't feel like anybody carried me through that match. My first main event with Hunter, Hunter totally carried me through the match. I wasn't ready to carry a WrestleMania back then. Huge, huge. But I have to give all the credit to Hunter, the way he built the story, the way he built the match, put me over, putting the title on me. It was all him."

Batista continued, "I really felt like I had come into my own. I didn't feel like anybody carried me through that match. That was really, I think, a personal statement for me because I thought for a lot of reasons we deserved to be the main event at that WrestleMania."

Batista went on to say that both he and 'The Deadman' thought that their match should have closed the show at 'The Showcase Of The Immortals'.

"Any card that Taker's on, he's the main event, but I thought we should have had it. And we both thought that we were the main event as well. For some reason, they decided not to go with us and I thought our storyline was awesome. We built it. We built it. There [were] a few kind of monumental landmarks with Taker never holding that title before. I don't think he had that title, world title. And also, I was dropping the title to him and I thought it should have been the main event. I really thought we stole the show, so I was just really, really proud of that match, like, really proud. And it was a great match."

In Batista's view, The Undertaker is the best big man of all time.

"I love [working with Undertaker]. He's fun. He's easy. He just gets it. He's super athletic and it's amazing how athletic he is and how big he is. The best [big man] by far. And there's nothing he can't do. He's just always super relaxed. He [has] been there. He [has] seen everything. He knows what's going on, so you don't have a care. You just have to go out there, and be in it, and perform, and do what Taker tells you!"

The people's podcast is here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

