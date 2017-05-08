Source: Talk Is Jericho

Chris Jericho recently spoke with fellow professional wrestling legend Batista, also known as Dave Bautista, on Talk Is Jericho. Among many other things, Batista talked about whether he misses pro wrestling and what angle he would return to WWE to work.

According to Batista, he misses pro wrestling "a lot", but he does not miss dealing with WWE.

"There's nothing like it. [Jericho] know[s] how it is. There's just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don't miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don't miss WWE. I miss wrestling. I just don't miss dealing with the company and its bulls--t. Yeah, the bulls--t, man. It's just too much bulls--t."

Batista admitted that he asked McMahon and Triple H on multiple occasions about returning to WWE and it has gone nowhere.

"I've asked [to come back]. I've asked. I've asked for what I want. I'll tell [Jericho] and I've talked to Hunter about it and I've talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That's the only thing I'm interested in and they're just not interested in it."

Batista added, "I guess [WWE is] not [interested]. And I've run it by them a few different times. They just say, 'meh, we'll think about it.' Vince, every time I ask him, 'meh, I'll think about it.'"

Batista indicated that he would like to do a program with Triple H and that is all he is interested in doing, as it would be 'The Animal''s final run in pro wrestling.

"At this point, no [Batista is not interested in doing long programs with up-and-comers], because it would be like my retirement thing. It'd be what I go out on. I'd come back and I'd do it. I would do a whole program and I'd be done. But that's how I'd want to go out because we have such a history together and there's so much history built in. There's an easy story to be told and I think people would get into it and they'd like it. And Hunter, he's just awesome to work with."

Batista professed that he has grown tired of asking to be figured in to WWE's future plans. Moreover, the six-time world champion acknowledged that the chances of a proper farewell in WWE are shrinking with each passing day.



"I've asked, but now it's at a point where I'm tired of asking." Batista continued, "the last time I talked to Vince about it was a while ago and I said, 'if we say we're going to do it, I can put it in my calendar' but now my calendar fills up pretty [quickly]. Like, I'm already booked up for the next year and a half, so my window is getting [smaller]. I'm not getting any younger. But see, I don't know if it'll ever happen. That'd be the way I want to go out."

If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

