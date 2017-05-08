Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the 02 Arena in London. Remember to join us this afternoon around 2:30pm EST for live RAW spoilers.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The A-Lister looks to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship

* How will Raw GM Kurt Angle handle the ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

* "The Goddess" stands tall

* Tag Team Turmoil engulfs Raw in the U.K.

