Below are spoilers from the weekend WWE UK TV tapings. No word yet on when these will air.
* William Regal thanked the fans and announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake later with the winner earning a title shot tomorrow
* Mark Andrews defeated James Drake
* Saxon Huxley & Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese
* Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell
* TJP defeated Rich Swann
* Tyson T-Bone defeated Dan Moloney
* Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners
Sunday:
* Wolfgang defeated Joseph Conners
* TJP & Brian Kendrick defeated Dan Moloney & Rich Swann
* Tyson T-Bone defeated Saxon Huxley
* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese
* Triple H cut a promo in the ring and thanked fans for making the shows possible
* Sam Gradwell defeated James Drake
* Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the new #1 contender
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Mark Andrews. After the match, Dunne attacked Andrews and out came William Regal. Dunne and Bate had a staredown while Regal watched
