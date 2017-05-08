Thanks to Michael Thomas for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in A Coruna, Spain:

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Colons and American Alpha

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn

* Sin Cara, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Ascension and Aiden English

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English after English demanded a singles match

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers

