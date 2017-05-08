- Above is part 3 of Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- Emma tweeted the following after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a tag match at Sunday's WWE live event in Liverpool:


- As noted, two episodes of WWE UK TV were taped this weekend in Norwich, England. We have spoilers here and here. Triple H tweeted the following and revealed that the episodes will air later this month on the WWE Network:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles