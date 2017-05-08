Source: Sky Sports

Sky Sports caught up with "The Phenomenal One", AJ Styles, recently and got him talking on various topics. Here are a few highlights:

"I love the UK. I've been wrestling for 18 years and it's always been one of my favourite countries to visit because they have some of the craziest fans. They love what we do, especially the WWE.

"You'd better watch out because, as we've seen, we get a lot of UK fans that come out for Wrestlemania and the Monday and Tuesday after on live TV they'll take over the show if you don't watch it."

Contending For The US Championship:

"I'm excited about it. I think the United States Championship is as big of a deal to me as the WWE Championship, I'm just not in line for that right now and that's okay. I set goals and being U.S. Champion is one of those and I want to make that Unites States Championship as important as the WWE Championship."

Styles also spoke about facing Kevin Owens, contemplating living in the UK and more. You can read the entire interview here.

