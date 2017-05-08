- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at amazing feats of strength.

- WWE's Scott Stanford was named Best Sports Anchor at the 2017 New York Emmy Awards this weekend for his work with PIX11 in NYC. WWE congratulated him with this tweet:


- John Cena presented the Next Generation Award to actor Daniel Kaluuya at last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. Cena presented the award with his "The Wall" co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson. Below are photos from the show:




