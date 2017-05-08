- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at amazing feats of strength.
Congratulations to @WWE's own @scottstanford1 for being named the Best Sports Anchor at the #NYEmmys! @NYEmmyAwards— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 7, 2017
- John Cena presented the Next Generation Award to actor Daniel Kaluuya at last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. Cena presented the award with his "The Wall" co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson. Below are photos from the show:
@JohnCena and #AaronTaylorJohnson from @thewallmovie presented #getout's Daniel Kaluuya with the @MTV Next Generation Award #MTVAwards #mtv pic.twitter.com/3kft0aabT2— JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) May 8, 2017
? U @JohnCena #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/XoVs31ODky— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 8, 2017
My 40 year old ? #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/M3MwwHaN9a— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 8, 2017
