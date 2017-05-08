- Sky Sports has a short interview here with WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew. Bellew, who starred in Creed and was at Sunday's WWE live event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, noted that if he were to ever wrestle, he would want to face Triple H.

"Tony would like to slap Triple H's backside," Bellew said. "I like the sound of that, or doing a 'Stone Cold' stunner on Triple H, he was a phenomenal wrestler in his day, so I wouldn't mind a little go at that."

- For today only, select t-shirts are $15 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale expires on Monday, May 8th at 11:59pm PT.

- As noted, The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, were photographed at the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last week. The hospital is reportedly one of the best in the country for orthopaedics and rheumatology. While it has not been confirmed what Taker was specifically there for, he had been delaying hip replacement surgery until he retired.

McCool today joked about the photos of the couple at the hospital, writing on Instagram, "at least I had a good hair day (for me)!"

Hmmmm....at least I had a good hair day (for me)! #myheart ?? A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on May 7, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.