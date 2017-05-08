Below is a non-spoiler listing for tonight's WWE RAW broadcast from London. Spoilers from the tapings can be found at this link.

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James in a non-title match

* Kalisto vs. Braun Strowman with one arm tied behind his back

* Tag Team Turmoil to crown new #1 contenders: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Goldust & R-Truth vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

* TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title match

* Appearances by RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Austin Aries, Nia Jax, Bayley and others

Remember to join us later tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the RAW broadcast.

