Braun Strowman will reportedly be out of action for four to eight weeks to undergo a minor procedure to fix some issues with his elbow, according to a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The report noted that plans for Extreme Rules and Great Ball of Fire have been changed due to the "undisclosed injury/surgery."

WWE has been doing a storyline where Braun suffered a torn rotator cuff. At tonight's RAW, Strowman, who has been doing street fights with Roman Reigns on the current European tour, wrestled Kalisto with his arm in a sling. Reigns interfered and hit Strowman's arm with a steel chair on the steps to write him off television to fix his elbow issues.

