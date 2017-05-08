Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose walking backstage. He receives a phone call from RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and heads to the ring to make an announcement.

- We open up from the O2 Arena in London with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. JoJo makes the introduction as Dean Ambrose heads to the ring.

Ambrose announces that Kurt Angle won't be here tonight. Fans boo. Ambrose says Angle has named him acting General Manager for tonight's show. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz with Maryse to boos. Miz reveals that Stephanie McMahon has named him co-acting GM for tonight. Ambrose says they can work together tonight but at Extreme Rules, he's going to put a beatdown on Miz and retain his title. Ambrose ends up offering his hand for a shake. They're interrupted by the music as Braun Strowman makes his way out with his arm in a sling.

A "thank you Strowman" chant starts. Braun doesn't care who is in charge, he's going to get what he wants. Braun says he took out The Big Dog at Payback but as long as Roman Reigns can walk, he's not finished with him. Braun tells them to call Stephanie and Kurt and tell them that he's going to end Reigns once his arm is healed. Braun says when he's finished with Reigns, he wants WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Braun goes on about Lesnar but the music interrupts and out comes Kalisto. Kalisto says Braun may not be done with Reigns but he's not done with Braun. Kalisto reminds us how he beat Braun in their Dumpster Match but Braun still couldn't take the loss like a man. Kalisto goes on and begs Dean for a match. They go on and Ambrose makes Kalisto vs. Braun for tonight. Ambrose ends up putting Miz in the opening match, against Finn Balor. We go to commercial.

Finn Balor vs. The Miz

Back from the break and out comes Finn Balor to a pop as The Miz and Maryse look on.

Back and forth to start. Balor takes control and ends up sending Miz to the floor. Balor sends Miz into the barrier as Maryse watches. Balor brings it back in but Maryse helps Miz and checks on him as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz drops Balor for a 2 count. Balor blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Miz drops Balor with a DDT for another 2 count. Miz keeps Balor grounded now. Balor comes back but Miz boots him. Balor with the overhead kick as both Superstars go down.

Balor with another kick. Miz runs into boots. Balor with more offense and a dropkick. Balor with chops in the corners. Miz boots him. Miz goes to the top but Balor kicks him in the head. Miz goes to the floor and Balor dropkicks him through the ropes, sending Miz to the barrier. Balor runs across the apron and kicks Miz in the head again. Balor brings it back into the ring. Maryse gets on the apron and Miz sends Balor into the referee as he's distracted. Miz goes to ringside and grabs the mic. He announces as co-General Manager that Balor is disqualified because he put his hands on an official. Miz announces himself as the winner and still #1 contender. Miz leaves as his music plays. Dean Ambrose comes out and re-starts the match. Maryse is banned from ringside.

The bell rings to re-start the match. Balor attacks from behind and brings Miz back into the ring. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor drops Miz again and goes to the top. Balor hits Coup de Grace for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Balor celebrates as Miz recovers.

- Still to come, Braun vs. Kalisto.

- We go backstage to Alexa Bliss warming up. Nia Jax walks in a nd mentions how she wants a RAW Women's Title shot once Bliss is done with Bayley. Bliss promises to work something out when Kurt Angle is back. Nia says until then, Bliss just found herself a new best friend. Nia tells her to let's go and walks off. Back to commercial.

Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

Back from the break and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for this non-title match. Nia Jax is right behind her. Mickie James is out next and she has Bayley with her.

The bell rings and they lock up after some trash talking. Back and forth to start. Mickie with an early pin attempt. Mickie keeps control and blows a kiss before kicking Bliss for a 2 count. Mickie keeps control and sends Bliss to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss covers for a 2 count. Bliss takes it to the corner as the referee warns her. Nia watches as Bliss works Mickie over. Mickie comes back and sends Bliss flying with a hurricanrana. Bliss takes back control and works on the arm of Mickie. Bliss drops elbows on Mickie's arm and keeps up the offense.

Mickie ends up making another comeback. She goes to the apron but Nia grabs her leg for the distraction. Bayley nails a crossbody to Nia from the steel steps. Bliss takes advantage of the distraction and gets the pin on Mickie.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

- After the match, Bliss mounts Mickie with lefts and rights. Bayley makes the save and chases Bliss off to the back. Nia enters the ring and waits for Mickie to get up. Nia with a splash in the corner and a big elbow drop. Nia wipes her feet on Mickie before leaving the ring as her music plays.

- Ambrose is backstage when Miz walks in upset. Ambrose says Miz can have the night off but Miz says he had a special edition of MizTV scheduled tonight with the former members of One Direction. They argue and Miz puts Ambrose in a match against Bray Wyatt later tonight. MizTV is canceled.

- Still to come, Braun vs. Kalisto. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with Samoa Joe. He cuts a promo on Seth Rollins and says Rollins now operates on Joe's terms. He brings up Rollins calling out WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar last week and says that's not happening because he's not done with Rollins. Joe goes on talking about how he will destroy Rollins when Rollins attacks. They brawl around the backstage area until officials separate them.

Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto

We get a look back at the recent Dumpster Match before Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring with one of his arms in a sling. Braun waits as Kalisto makes his entrance.

Braun takes the mic before the bell and says Dean Ambrose is supposed to be co-GM tonight but he can shove it. Braun says he's not accepting this match because he's injured and because Roman Reigns is a pathetic coward that won't face him. The bell rings but Braun floors Kalisto with a big boot. Braun takes Kalisto to the corner and unloads with boots. The music interrupts and out comes Reigns to a big mixed reaction. Braun turns his attention to the stage as Reigns comes walking out.

Reigns marches to the ring with his shoulder and ribs taped up. They stare each other down. Reigns steps up onto the apron and then enters the ring as fans boo him. Braun charges but Reigns nails his injured arm. Reigns with two Superman punches. The third knocks Braun off his feet. Braun rolls to the floor to retreat. Reigns runs around the ring for a spear but Braun boots him. Braun charges but Reigns moves and Braun hits the ring post. Reigns unloads on the injured arm and knocks the sling off.

Reigns wraps Braun's arm around the post and keeps up the attack. Reigns slams the arm into the apron now. A referee begs Reigns to back off. A "Roman sucks" chant starts up. Reigns grabs a steel chair and smacks Braun in the arm. Reigns with another chair shot into the steel steps. Reigns with another chair shot as Braun retreats to the back. Reigns stands tall in the ring with a chair as his music plays. Reigns hits the corner to pose as the mixed reaction continues.

- The announcers reveal Joe vs. Rollins for later tonight.

- We see Goldust and R-Truth backstage getting ready for Tag Team Turmoil. Tonight is the night they become #1 contenders. Truth goes back to listening to his music but Goldust wants to give him a pep talk. Truth is ready to go shock the world. Back to commercial.

Tag Team Turmoil: Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Goldust & R-Truth vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Back from the break and JoJo is in the ring to announce the rules for Tag Team Turmoil. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are out first with promos. Cesaro and Sheamus are out next.

Sheamus starts off with Cass and they go at it. Sheamus looks to take control early on but Cass turns it around in the corner and unloads. Cass with a big splash and a slam. Cass drops the Empire Elbow. We see Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy watching backstage. Enzo tags in and Cass launches him into Cesaro, then into Sheamus. Enzo comes off the top with a crossbody to Sheamus for a 2 count. Sheamus catches Enzo with the Irish Curse backbreaker. Enzo rolls to the floor in pain as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro is unloading on Enzo with a ton of stomps. Cesaro keeps Enzo grounded now. Cesaro misses and ends up in the ring post in the corner. Sheamus gets sent off the apron. Enzo crawls for a tag and hits an enziguri on Cesaro when he tries to stop it. Sheamus pulls Cass off the apron and they go at it. Sheamus sends Cass into the ring post. Cesaro with a running uppercut to the back of the neck of Enzo. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter to Enzo and he taps out. Enzo and Cass have been eliminated.

