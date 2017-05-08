- Over the weekend, "Countdown to UFC 211" debuted on FOX Sports 1 and the episode is now available for online viewing. The preview show takes an in-depth look at Saturday's two title fights set for the pay-per-view from Dallas.

In the main event, Junior dos Santos seeks a second win - and his belt back - as he takes on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Also, Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her strawweight belt against top challenger Jessica Andrade.

Countdown takes us inside the training camps of all four individuals and talks about their preparation for battle inside the Octagon.

- With the announcement of a 13th fight, and the release of the official UFC 212 fight poster, it appears the show in Brazil will go on without Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion threatened to retire if he wasn't booked for the June card against Yoel Romero for the interim UFC middleweight title.

Silva, coming off a win over Derek Brunson, was originally scheduled to meet Kelvin Gastelum before the former Ultimate Fighter winner was suspended for a failed drug test.

Here's a look at the fight poster, which features UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim champion Max Holloway:

Here's the official poster for #UFC212 Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway / Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz. pic.twitter.com/yaytXZcVZQ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 8, 2017

