- Above is a new promo for the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago with AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.
- As noted, Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate has been announced for the May 20th WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" event. Bate tweeted the following to hype the match:
It's official. Myself vs @PeteDunneYxB @WWENXT #Takeover #Chicago #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/Qhm0a85L41— Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) May 7, 2017
