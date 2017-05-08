- WWE has announced that this week's SmackDown from London will see Dolph Ziggler call out Shinsuke Nakamura. This should lead to their singles match at Backlash being announced. Above is a promo for tomorrow's show.
- As seen below, WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang and other WWE UK competitors visited the Norwich City Football Club before the WWE UK TV tapings this weekend in Norwich, England:
Before #WWEUKLive in #WWENorwich, #WWEUKCT Superstars visited @NorwichCityFC! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/SuXMBhZq7D— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2017
