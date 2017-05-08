Cesaro & Sheamus won a Tag Team Turmoil match over Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Goldust & R-Truth and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on tonight's WWE RAW from London to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. The new #1 contenders eliminated all 4 of the other teams.
