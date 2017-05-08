- Finn Balor is featured in this Fallout video from tonight's WWE RAW in London after his win over The Miz. Balor says Miz loves to be the spotlight and was the first member of the "Finn Balor Kicked My Ass Club" but tonight he renewed his membership.
- Below is a promo for the WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-ray that goes on sale tomorrow. You can order the set and see the various packages available via this Amazon link.
Relive the pageantry of the #UltimateThrillRide @WrestleMania available TOMORROW on DVD & Blu-ray! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2sGi5mbMm8— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2017
