- As noted, Sheamus and Cesaro won the Tag Team Turmoil match on tonight's WWE RAW from London to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. In the Fallout video above, Cesaro disses Mike Rome before Sheamus points to their impressive win over 4 other teams on RAW. They end it by saying they don't set the bar because they are the bar.
- WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa turned 32 years old today. He wrote the following on the past year with WWE:
Grateful... pic.twitter.com/O1yyfl2Jo7— Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 9, 2017
