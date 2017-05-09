Bring It To The Table returned to the WWE Network last night after RAW. It was the first episode since March, which was believed to have been the catalyst in Mauro Ranallo's WWE departure.

Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg made light of the controversy during the opening of last night's show. Rosenberg noted that there has been controversy over his comments about Roman Reigns, while Graves said that there has been controversy over his own comments regarding Shane McMahon. The camera then cut to JBL, who had a humorous guilty expression on his face, who simply introduced himself before saying that he "won $24 last week playing golf."

As noted, Mauro Ranallo and WWE parted ways in late April. While Mauro remains under WWE contract until August 12th, he will be able to commentate for non-wrestling shows until then.

