Kurt Angle recently participated in a Q&A on his Facebook page. Below are some highlights:

"I never thought about it. Probably because I haven't finished what I started. There's more left in the tank. I hope we see it happen soon."

Do you think you will get in the ring again in the near future?

"Yes. I don't know when, but I will wrestle again. It's true"

What has been your favourite moment during your role as RAW GM?

"My favorite moment has been getting in the ring with the likes of Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt. It's like having a past legend meet a future legend. It hardly ever happens but it did for me."

Roman Reigns

"[Roman] has a huge future too. Roman has potential to be "the face" of WWE. Let's see how he pans out."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.