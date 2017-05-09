Source: The Steve Austin Show

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin shared his thoughts on WWE Payback (2017), live (when it was recorded) from 317 Gimmick Street. Over the course of the podcast, Austin turned his attention to The Hardys, their return to WWE, and the 'broken' gimmick. Also, Austin talked about whether there should be any heat on Sheamus for knocking out one of Jeff Hardy's teeth on WWE Monday Night RAW.

On the subject of The Hardys, Austin commended the duo for not fading away and classifying themselves as obsolete, and being about to get over, even without the so-called 'rocket pack' strapped to their backs.

"These guys have been around for a long time and they were always able to get themselves over to a very high level, often times without a green-light push. Then, they'd split them up, or do something with them, or they tried to get them over and they got them over to a very high level. Then, they left for a long time. Now, they're back."

Austin went on to explain the 'broken brilliance' of Matt Hardy and said that 'Broken' Matt and Brother Nero did awesome with the concept.

"Before they came back, Matt Hardy came up with this off-the-charts character, totally against anything they've done. Here's a kid for North Carolina, he's got, what is it, a British accent? And it's all about 'delete', and what's the name of the little thing that they're flying around? Vanguard 1! Goddamn, what a good idea! And whether it was their's or not, the fact that Matt Hardy pulled off this character, and then, also, with Jeff Hardy's participation in the angle, they're both outstanding in this!"

According to Austin, he loved the 'broken' gimmick so much, he even reached out to The Hardys to express his delight.

"A shout out to both those guys for reinventing themselves. I love the 'broken' concept. I loved all the fights out in the woods, at The Hardys' place, and all the stuff on the battlefield. I can't remember it all, but it was spectacular stuff and I sent them a couple of messages. That's how much I liked it."

With respect to Sheamus knocking out Jeff's tooth on RAW, Austin claimed that there probably is no heat on Beaker's distant cousin for the accident. 'Stone Cold' went on to say that Jeff is "double-tough" and fearless.

"I don't think there's any heat. I mean, those guys are out there trying to tell a story, trying to get this angle over. They did. Hey, you catch one, it's a little snug or in the wrong placement, maybe, but it is what it is. If I had been in the same shoes, if that had been my mouth, I would have just, hey, man, I mean, sometimes you take one for the team. I'll tell you what, if there's one thing that Jeff Hardy is it is double-tough. If you watch that old motorcycle crash he had, because he loves dirt bikes and motocross and all the stuff he has done over the course of his [pro wrestling] career from all those TLC matches, I mean, it's the cage matches… this guy is not afraid of anything, so, believe me, getting a tooth knocked out of his mouth is nothing but a thing to this guy and I think everything is cool. No heat at all in my opinion." Austin added, "the fact that it actually happened, hey, it is what it is. Play it up, but just between the guys, I don't think there's any animosity."

Open a can of 'Audio Whoop Ass' here podcastone.com/Steve-Austin-Show. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.