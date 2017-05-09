Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the O2 Arena in London with more hype for Backlash. Remember to join us this afternoon around 2:30pm EST for live spoilers from the show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Randy Orton returns after House of Horrors

* Becky Lynch faces Natalya one week after battle lines were drawn

* Dolph Ziggler to confront Shinsuke Nakamura

* Will The Usos respond to "The Fashion Files?"

