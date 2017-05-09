- Above is video from last night's "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network with JBL, Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg discussing the "Superstar Shakeup" fallout. Graves says the "Shakeup" as a whole was a good thing but he doesn't like Charlotte Flair going to SmackDown as he was looking forward to a potential match with Flair vs. Alexa Bliss.

JBL says the Shakeup creates opportunities for so many people that would not get them. He points to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens getting a fresh coat of paint with his "incredible gimmick" of being the new Face of America.

- Mauro Ranallo noted on Twitter that he was in New York City this week to work on a mental health awareness project as May is national "Mental Health Awareness" month. He wrote, "In the Big Apple working on a #MentalHealthAwareness project."

- Below is a promo for Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago:

