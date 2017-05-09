- Above is the latest episode of "Auto Geek" from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel with John Cena going for a ride in his 2006 Ford GT.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich announced in an interview with Ynetnews.com that he will be coming out of retirement for one last match, apparently with his sons Marshall and Ross, to take place in Israel. The match will happen on July 9th in Tel Aviv on a "Rage Supershow" that also features Matt Sydal, Marty Jannetty and Tatanka. Von Erich expressed his love for Israel and commented on why he's coming out of retirement for a match in the country:

"I've turned down New York, I've turned down Tokyo and I'm not going to wrestle again. ... I love Israel. I'm a Christian. I love Jesus and my sons are the same way and this is the holy land."

- Cody Rhodes will make his return to CW's "Arrow" on Wednesday night, reprising his role as drug dealer Derek Samspon, who deals a substance called Stardust. Below is a preview:

