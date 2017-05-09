- Above is the latest episode of "Auto Geek" from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel with John Cena going for a ride in his 2006 Ford GT.
"I've turned down New York, I've turned down Tokyo and I'm not going to wrestle again. ... I love Israel. I'm a Christian. I love Jesus and my sons are the same way and this is the holy land."
- Cody Rhodes will make his return to CW's "Arrow" on Wednesday night, reprising his role as drug dealer Derek Samspon, who deals a substance called Stardust. Below is a preview:
