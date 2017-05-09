Thanks to Harry for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Bournemouth, England:
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Colons and American Alpha
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn
* Sin Cara, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Ascension and Aiden English
* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English after English demanded a singles match
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Charlotte Flair
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and Mark Andrews defeated Pete Dunne, James Drake, and Joseph Conners
* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers
