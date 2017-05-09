Source: F4WOnline

As noted on Monday via Pro Wrestling Sheet, Braun Strowman is set to undergo an operation to repair elbow issues he's been dealing with. It was reported that he will be out of action for around 4-6 weeks.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that while Braun's operation is not considered to be major, the problem is they don't know how long he will be out of action until he has the surgery.

Braun and Roman Reigns have been working the current European tour but last night's RAW angle was done to write Braun off TV for a few weeks. Braun's absence will force creative changes to the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view and the July 2nd Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Meltzer noted that Reigns vs. Strowman was the planned Extreme Rules main event while Braun vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled for Great Balls of Fire.

No word yet on what the new main events will be but plans for Lesnar appear to be up in the air. We will keep you updated on any further changes when they are revealed.

