Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today's tapings at the O2 Arena in London. These will air tonight on the USA Network.

* The show opened with Orton in the ring for a promo, his first since House of Horrors. He's interrupted by the other main event participants. The segment ends in a 3-on-3 brawl

* Becky Lynch vs. Natalya is up first. Natalya rolled Becky up for the win. Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Carmella, James Ellsworth and Tamina Snuka were at ringside. The babyfaces appeared in a backstage segment to issue a six-woman match for Backlash

* They aired a video package for Lana's debut, coming soon

* Another "Fashion Files" video with Breezango was shown

* Erick Rowan defeated Luke Harper with a new finisher

* Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring to talk about Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura is out next to a huge pop. Nakamura issues a challenge for tonight but Ziggler turns him down and wants the match at Backlash instead

* They aired another video package for The New Day, coming soon

