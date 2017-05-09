We noted a few weeks back how Rusev sent a message to SmackDown bosses Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan to inform them that he would not come to the blue brand unless he received a WWE Title shot at the June Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
Rusev has been out of action since mid-February after undergoing shoulder surgery. He was sent to SmackDown in the "Superstar Shakeup" last month but has not appeared due to the injury. Wife Lana is also set to make her SmackDown debut soon.
