- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in London.

- We noted before that no matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live from London but there was a segment scheduled that would build the alliance between Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher after Aries made the save for Gallagher during a post-match beatdown from TJP on RAW. WWE posted these teasers for tonight's show but no matches have been announced yet:

Will London be declared a No Fly Zone? Last Tuesday on WWE 205 Live, Drew Gulak received some vindication in his campaign to end high-risk and high-flying competition by defeating Mustafa Ali. Since his crusade began, Gulak has targeted Ali, and prevented the high-flying competitor from claiming victories against the likes of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. A savvy in-ring technician with uncanny awareness, Gulak countered a high-risk maneuver to defeat Ali. With his recent string of defeats, will Mustafa Ali follow the advice of his nemesis and abandon the high-flying, fast-paced arsenal that has endeared him to the WWE Universe, or will he find himself emboldened to push the limits of his own abilities? Whatever course of action Ali takes to regain momentum, one can most certainly assume that Drew Gulak aims to make London a no-fly zone this Tuesday night.

A title opportunity for TJP? On Raw, TJP confronted his ally – WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville – and expressed his desire for a title opportunity against the King of the Cruiserweights. TJP explained that he held up his end of the bargain by removing Austin Aries from contention, so it was now Neville's time to honor their deal. For his part, The King of the Cruiserweights didn't take too kindly to the demands, but the calculating Cruiserweight Champion told The Duke of Dab that if he wanted an opportunity, he would have to defeat Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Shortly thereafter, TJP did exactly that. In a hard-fought contest, the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion defeated Gallagher, but Neville remained coy about whether he'd honor his commitment. In a display of his aggression and desire to sideline any competition, TJP attacked Gallagher after the match, until Austin Aries came to the British Superstar's aid. Will Neville grant TJP his Cruiserweight Championship opportunity, or will The King of the Cruiserweights claim that Aries is not yet out of the picture? Can the alliance between Neville and TJP last? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C, on the award-winning WWE Network.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge and co-host Christian will interview Kane on this Friday's "Pod of Awesomeness" podcast. Edge tweeted the following on the interview:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.