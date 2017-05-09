Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, a taped show from London with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title main event, drew 2.696 million viewers. This is down 6% from last week's 2.87 million viewers and a new low for 2017. It is the lowest audience for the show since the 2016 Halloween episode, which averaged 2.6 million viewers.
RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA Playoffs. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the the NBA game, Street Outlaws and Love & Hip-Hop.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers
April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers
April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers
April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers
April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers
May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers
May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers
May 15th Episode:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.