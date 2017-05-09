Below are results from today's RAW live event in Lille, France:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardyz defeated Sheamus Cesaro and Enzo & Cass in a triple threat match

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

* The Golden Truth & Apollo Crews defeated Titus O'Neil, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

* Sasha & Banks & Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax & Alicia Fox

* Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

* WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa defeated Bayley. This might have been the match of the night, these two have good chemistry. The crowd was really into this one, but seemed to be more behind Alexa than Bayley

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson (with Drew Gallows)

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.