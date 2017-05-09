- Above is video of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan talking to Renee Young ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown in London. Gable talks about competing in London at the 2012 Olympics and how the UK has been generous to American Alpha. Jordan mentions not knowing what the card is for tonight and hoping to wrestle in front of the London crowd but according to our spoiler report from earlier, they did not wrestle.
- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is looking to expand his "King Jerry Lawler's BBQ" restaurant as they are now offering franchise opportunities. Lawler tweeted this ad for the offer:
Looking for tag team partners! pic.twitter.com/aJD7rmtP0y— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) May 9, 2017
