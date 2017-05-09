Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package showing what led to Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton at Backlash.

- The pyro goes off inside the O2 Arena as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Randy Orton to a pop.

Orton says he didn't lose House of Horrors because of Bray Wyatt or that damn refrigerator, he lost because of Jinder Mahal. Orton talks about Backlash until the music hits and out comes Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers. Jinder talks about how he stole the title belt, which Orton has back, and shows us photos from his recent photo shoot with the title. Jinder says he will defeat Orton for the title at Backlash and bring it back to his people. The great nation of India will create a statue to pay respect to him. Jinder says the people will no longer disrespect his homeland or him. A "you suck" chant starts. Jinder says he will cleanse our ignorance with his greatness. Jinder says a new age will begin at Backlash - The Age of The Maharaja. Jinder goes to speak in Punjab but the music hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens with a mic.

Owens knocks Jinder, Orton and England. He says the only thing anyone should care about is the new Face of America - Kevin Owens. Owens says he didn't just regain his title last week, he ended Chris Jericho's career. Fans boo. Owens goes on and says he plans on ending another career at Backlash - AJ Styles. Once that's done, Owens won't just be the US Champion or the Face of America. Owens says once he's done he's coming for the WWE Title next because the next thing on his list is becoming the face of WWE. Owens is on the apron now as Orton watches from the middle of the ring. Jinder is still standing on the steel steps. Owens repeats what he just said in French, because he can. Fans boo again. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles to interrupt.

AJ addresses Owens and reminds everyone that this is SmackDown, the house that he built. AJ says Owens can keep bragging about what he did to Jericho but with all due respect, Jericho is no AJ Styles and neither is Owens. AJ goes on until the music hits and out comes Baron Corbin to interrupt. Corbin starts talking and walking down the ramp but Sami Zayn attacks him from behind. Sami brings it into the ring. Jinder goes to attack Orton. Orton grabs him for a second rope draping DDT but The Singh Brothers pull him to safety. Owens, Jinder, Corbin and The Singh Brothers stand on the floor as Orton, AJ and Sami look on from the ring.

- Still to come, Dolph Ziggler will confront Shinsuke Nakamura. Also, Natalya vs. Becky Lynch. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the six-man main event is confirmed with Superstars from the opening segment.

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

James Ellsworth is in the ring with a mic. Carmella and Tamina Snuka are also in the ring. Ellsworth knocks the UK fans before Carmella takes over. Carmella introduces Natalya and out she comes. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi makes her way out next. Naomi tells London to make some bloody noise. She says they're about to turn the arena into a straight lit-uation. Naomi introduces Becky Lynch and out she comes to a pop. Charlotte Flair makes her way out before the match can begin. Charlotte says she doesn't need someone to introduce her because she doesn't need an introduction... wooo! We go to commercial.

Back and forth to start. They end up on the floor and Natalya turns it around. She brings it back in and keeps Becky grounded as Carmella cheers her on. Becky fights up and out. Becky with strikes and a clothesline. Becky with another and a dropkick. Becky with more offense and a Bexploder suplex. Natalya fights off a pin attempt and takes it to the corner.

Becky turns it around but Tamina tries to distract her. Naomi nails her. Charlotte pulls Naomi away. Natalya takes advantage of the distraction and gets the pin on Becky.

Winner: Natalya

- Still to come, another edition of The Fashion Files.

- Back from the break and we get another teaser for Lana's debut, coming soon.

- Charlotte is backstage arguing with Naomi about why Becky lost. Becky walks up and gets in between them. Naomi threatens Charlotte and Charlotte disses her. Becky says they don't stand a chance against the Welcoming Committee as long as they're fighting with each other. Becky appears to have everyone on the same page to end the segment.

- The announcers lead us to another edition of The Fashion Files with #1 contenders Tyler Breeze and Fandango. They're dressed as a UK cop and Sherlock Holmes. They use the segment to knock SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, calling them The Uggos.

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

We go to the ring and out comes Luke Harper as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. Back to commercial.

