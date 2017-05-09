Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's coverage of '205 Live' on The WWE Network. Full coverage of the show with tweets and video highlights will begin when Smackdown Live ends at 10pm eastern. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page when the show begins.

'205 Live' On The WWE Network

Taped Tuesday May 9th, 2017 at The O2 Arena in London, England

A video package airs chronicling TJP's change of character after receiving career advice, and a title promise from The Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Highlights are then shown of TJP's attack on Gallagher's knee on Raw and Austin Aries coming out to save Gallagher...... Tom Phillips and Corey Grave intro and hype the show from ringside.

The opening segment of the show is a "Gentleman's Toast" arranged by Jack Gallagher for Austin Aries. The ring itself is decorated with a red carpet and the union flag. The Gentleman himself, Jack Gallagher gets a nice reception from the London crowd. He receives a "Jackie Boy" chant. Gallagher has arranged this toast and has invited Aries to thank him for his help last night on Raw. He calls his perpetrator from last night TJP, "Theodore Jeeves Perkins".

Aries arrives to the ring and tries to endear himself to the crowd by speaking in an English accent. Gallagher gets Aries a pint of beer. Austin says that he prefers wine and gets booed. Austin says that wine is good for the heart. Gallagher says that he will make note of that for the next time. Gallagher then leads the crowd in a "Jolly Good Fellow" song for Aries..... WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville's music hits and interrupts the sing along. Neville calls the crowd and country of england cretins and says that they all should be ashamed of themselves. Aries comes to England's defense. Neville mocks Austin's toast and instead toasts him with his title. Neville tells Aries that he is toasting to the end of Aries career on '205 Live" tonight. Just then TJP appears and runs into the ring and attacks Aries. Neville gets into the action and double teams Gallagher with TJP. Aries recovers and makes the save. He throws Neville over the broadcast desk at ringside and starts pounding away at him. Meanwhile, Gallagher gets his hands on TJP inside the ring. He spits beer in his face and headbutts him multiple times. Aries comes in to the ring to hit his discus forearm. Neville and TJP retreat and Aries and Gallagher toast to each other and drink a pint of beer.

Noam Dar and Alica Fawwwwwx are backstage. They bump into Rich Swann. Fox tries to claim that she never really left Dar. Swann says that Dar and Fox truly deserve each other. Dar tells Swann that he hasn't forgotten what he did to his relationship and he promises that Swann will be the one to get what he truly deserves.

