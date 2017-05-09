- Above is the latest vignette for Lana's debut on WWE SmackDown.
- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following video package on his return to WWE NXT and wrote a quote from Rocky, "It ain't how hard you hit; it's how hard you get hit & keep movin forward. How much you take & keep movin forward.That's how winning is done"
It ain't how hard you hit; it's how hard you get hit & keep movin forward. How much you take & keep movin forward.That's how winning is done pic.twitter.com/Co5LjPu1R3— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.