- Above is the latest SmackDown debut teaser for The New Day as they declare that the other blue brand tag teams are booty. As noted, Kofi Kingston and Big E are in India this week for a WWE promotional tour. Xavier Woods and Big E have had some time off while Kofi recovers from an ankle injury. The team will arrive on SmackDown once Kofi has been cleared.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton have been announced for the June 26th WWE live event in Bakersfield, California. It looks like Nakamura may be going into a program for the United States title after the feud with Dolph Ziggler.

- WWE previously teased that the feud between Rich Swann and Noam Dar was ending after Dar reunited with Alicia Fox on last week's WWE 205 Live episode. As seen on tonight's show, the feud progressed after a backstage segment with Swann, Dar and Fox. Swann knocked Dar for still getting with Fox while Fox said she never left Dar, she just kicked Swann to the curb. WWE tweeted the following on Dar vs. Swann after the segment:

