Source: The Wrestlingus Show

WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny, also known as Tammy Sytch, was a guest on the Wrestlingus Show. Among other things, Sunny discussed her relationship with Shawn Michaels, being separated from Chris Candido when she was involved with Michaels, sharing a kiss with Bret Hart, and Impact Wrestling refusing to write a check for Candido in her name following Candido's unexpected passing.

On the Sunny episode of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, podcast co-host Conrad Thompson read excepts from Sunny's autobiography, describing the former Bodydonna's sexual relationship with Michaels as well as Michaels' apparent lipstick fetish. Prichard and Thompson later insinuated that they got heat with WWE brass over the podcast on Sunny. While many people believed that 'The Heartbreak Kid''s past is off-limits, Sunny argued that 'HBK' did not know his current wife at the time of their relationship, so it should not be a point of contention.

"Listen, when we were together, we were together for almost an entire year, hooking up and dating and traveling to Jamaica, and everything like that, he didn't even know [Michaels' current wife]. They weren't even friends. They weren't even acquaintances, so why would this be hurtful towards their marriage? This is from his past, from my past, that had nothing to do with his wife."

On the subject of Michaels' alleged lipstick fetish, Sunny elaborated on what she wrote in her book.

"That was his fetish and that's what I wrote about." Sunny continued, "it was kind of funny too because he likes to smear it all over your face and the problem with red lipstick is that it stains, so, like, my entire face would be stained red for the rest of the day. It was terrible."

Apparently, Sunny and Michaels used to sneak around the empty arenas and look for places to have quickies. Moreover, the pair would have sex several times a day when they were together.

"Shawn was a horndog, like, he instructed me to wear short skirts with no underwear underneath, so it would be easy access." Sunny added, "this would happen like four times during the day at the arena and then back at the hotel at night. It was crazy. Seriously, he was like an 18 year old kid in high school. He just couldn't get enough."

According to Sunny, she was never worried about getting pregnant with Michaels because she had an abortion with Chris Candido and it likely made her unable to conceive.

"When I was 20, I got pregnant with Chris. And, of course, I was 20 years old, I was in college and in the [professional] wrestling business. There was no way I was having a kid at 20, so I got an abortion, which a lot of young girls do. Well, since that abortion, I've never gotten pregnant and never used birth control because I think they messed me up inside where I can't conceive anymore."

Sunny claimed that she was separated from Candido at the time when she was romantically, and often physically, entangled with Michaels.

"We were separated for a time. We still traveled together on the road, we still shared hotel rooms at times, not even always - a lot of times, we wouldn't even be at the same hotel at night, but we still road together/traveled together because, honestly, it's nobody's business what our personal life is. I mean, people knew we were together from 17 years old on and at 23 years old, it's none of their business if we are together or we're not together. So we would fly together, ride together, sometime share a hotel room, and most of the time not, so it's like I said, sometimes we'd be at different hotels, and fly home together. And when we would get home, I would go home and he would go to either a, you know those Residence Inns by Marriott with those little studio apartments? So he'd go to one of those or he'd go stay at his dad's for a little while. Like, we weren't even living together during that time."

Essentially, things ended with Michaels when he wanted Sunny to move in with him and the first Diva worried that Candido would commit suicide if she left him.

"He was building a brand new house in San Antonio [Texas]. His mother and I became very close. We used to talk on the phone like every day. And him mom and I picked out the colors for the cabinets, the countertops, the tile, the carpeting, everything for the house. I helped design his house and right as the house is getting finished, Shawn asked me to move in with him. And I was like, 'whoa, okay, this is where it's going to get serious now.' So it came down to me thinking, 'okay, I can move to Texas with Shawn and either a) have a great life or have that end really badly. And b), on the other hand, if I do move to Texas with Shawn, and end it for good with Chris, Chris would probably kill himself.' I mean, Chris worshipped the ground I walked on. Like, I was everything to him, so my subconscious, I couldn't just say to Chris, 'okay, we're totally ended, we're done forever now. I'm moving in with Shawn.' because he probably would have offed himself, honest to God."

With respect to Hart, Sunny recalled being very good friends with 'The Hitman' and they shared a locker room.

"Bret and I were very good friends. He used to share my locker room on the road because he hated being in the same locker room as all the guys." Sunny said, "Shawn and Bret, of course, never liked each other. And I was very good friends with Bret Hart. Nothing physical ever happened between him and I. We had always just been really good friends."

In Sunny's estimation, Michaels did not appreciate her friendship with Hart.

"So we were just really good friends and Shawn hated that. Shawn, the whole time I was with Shawn, he used to tell me, 'I don't like you being friends with him. I don't like him being in your locker room. I don't like this. I don't like that.' And I was like, 'we're just friends. That is it. We're just friends.'"

At the time of the 'Sunny days' promo, Sunny and Michaels had gone their separate ways and it was done to be mean-spirited.

"He was being a little b---h because his ego was shot because basically I was picking trying to salvage things with Chris over Shawn, so his ego was hurt and he was being a little b---h." Sunny suggested, "so when we stopped seeing each other, I guess he took advantage of the situation and decided to stir up s--t for Bret because he could and he did."

Sunny admitted that she and Hart once shared a kiss, and sought to clarify her previous statement that she never got physical with 'The Pink And Black Attack'.

"One, that's it. That was it." Sunny professed, "and to me, one kiss is nothing. Do you know how many people I've randomly kissed and it's not anything to talk about? Do you know what I mean? I don't even count that as a physical encounter. One kiss is nothing."

The former Legion Of Doom manager set the scene and made it known that her chemistry with 'The Excellence Of Execution' could rate in the neighborhood of 4/10.

"It was a pay-per-view and we were in the pay-per-view hotel and I don't even remember what pay-per-view and I don't, honestly, remember what town this was in. But he came by my room for something." Sunny added, "and he came by my room and we were just sitting there talking. And then, boom, the kiss happened and it wasn't even that good of a kiss, so why would I go in for anything else? It kind of was [like kissing a sibling]. Yeah, it kind of was. It kind of wasn't. There was no passion there."

Interestingly, Sunny claimed that Impact Wrestling would not write a check in her name for work done by Candido before he died of pneumonia.

"He check comes, and for his final pay-per-view and TV, and it was like a $1,500 check. It wasn't a crazy amount. It was $1,500, but it was in his name, so at our bank, we had a joint checking account, joint savings account, but I can't endorse a check in his name over because they wouldn't allow that. I even brought his ID and I said, 'I need to deposit this check, but he [has] passed away' and they wouldn't let me. They said I had to get a check cut in my name in order to deposit it, so I contacted Terry Taylor who was in charge of talent relations and everything at the time, and I said, 'Terry!' I said, 'listen, I need to pay off some of his bills and I can't deposit his last pay check. I need it cut in my name to deposit it into our account and pay off his credit cards and some things that need to be paid.'" Sunny continued, "he's like, 'let me get back to you in like two days.' He calls me back in two days and says, 'sorry, you guys were never legally married, so we can't cut a check in your name."



?Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit the Wrestlingus Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.