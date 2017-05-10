- As noted back in October of 2015, actor Josh Gad and Ryan Dixon are writing a script for a WWE Studios biopic on wrestling legend "Gorgeous" George Raymond Wagner. WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet interviewed Gad while in Italy, who said that the script was just completed and that the film should be released next year, as seen in the video above.

"We actually just handed in a draft to WWE," Gad said. "It is one of these extraordinary stories that a lot of people don't know about. Gorgeous George was in many ways the influence for people like Muhammad Ali and for what became WWF and then WWE. He brought villainy to center stage in the world of wrestling and in a way established what we now know as the character performance art that becomes a lot of the world of wrestling.

"Hopefully [it will be released] in the next year. We'll see."

- The Rock's production company, Seven Bucks Digital Studios, will be producing six new pilots this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first will be a scripted comedy about a gym fighting for survival in partnership with the team behind the YouTube channel Bro Science Life. There will be four mid-form episodes released each week on the official Seven Bucks' YouTube channel.

- Jared Followill of the band Kings of Leon took a random shot a pro wrestling this past weekend, tweeting the following:

Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know? — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

The tweet got a lot of response on Twitter, including replies from Big E, Dash and The Young Bucks, as seen below:

I miss when you guys were making good music or on hiatus. Ya know? https://t.co/f7rZFx7ehP — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 8, 2017

After the response, Followill walked back on his original tweet, writing:

Ok. Look. Crazy story. Just got back from the bathroom. Somebody tweeted some dumb s--t on my phone. Needless to say, suplex city! All good. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

