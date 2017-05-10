- New trademark applications were filed on April 28th for "Brother Nero", "Broken Brilliance" and "Broken Matt" by Impact Wrestling. It should be noted that Matt Hardy had applied for a trademark for "Broken Matt Hardy" on March 1st. A source for Impact Wrestling told PWInsider that while the trademarks are listed as being filed in April, they were actually filed back in January. It was also noted that while the Hardys and Impact are going back and forth with legal letters, there has been no lawsuit filed yet and no agreement or settlement regarding the gimmick has been made.

- WWE will be returning to the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ for RAW and SmackDown on Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th, respectively. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday at noon.

- Richmond.com has an article here about Paul Heyman's "Looking for Larry" agency handling the marketing and promotion of the NASCAR Monster Cup Race at Richmond International Speedway in September. Heyman said that getting people to the races has become more difficult and his company want to get "new people to at least see what it's like to be a part of the NASCAR experience at Richmond International Raceway."

