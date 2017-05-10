- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler is now official for the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Above is video from last night's Talking Smack with Dasha Fuentes talking to Ziggler following the SmackDown segment with Nakamura, which saw Nakamura get the best of Ziggler. Ziggler talks about how he's done everything in WWE because of how good he is. He's here to win but every now and then he loses his way, then forgets how damn good he is but he always readjusts. Ziggler says Nakamura has never had 1 match on SmackDown and if anyone can figure him out, it's Ziggler. Ziggler says he's spent 8 years picking apart his opponents because he can. Ziggler goes on to say he will figure Nakamura out at Backlash and introduce him to the WWE Universe, then his foot.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal turns 49 years old today while WWE Legend Tito Santana turns 64 and former WCW star Air Paris turns 40.

- As seen below, Kofi Kingston and Big E have arrived in Mumbai, India for a WWE promotional tour. As noted, The New Day will be coming to SmackDown once Kofi has been cleared to wrestle from his recent ankle injury. No word yet on why Xavier Woods didn't make the trip to India.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.