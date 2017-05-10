Source: Bring It To The Table

On a recent episode of WWE Network's Bring It To The Table, WWE Monday Night RAW's Corey Graves and SmackDown Live's John 'Bradshaw' Layfield talked about many things including Sheamus' claim that his generation is better than The Attitude Era. Also, JBL expressed his disinterest in spending time with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

On the subject of whether this generation is better than The Attitude Era, JBL said that The Attitude Era was greatest of all time, though this generation could be better eventually.

"Like, this is like Stephen Curry saying that [The NBA's current Golden State Warriors] are better than the '96 [Chicago] Bulls, okay? This is a great roster. That was, I think, the best roster in the history of the business back then." JBL added, "there is so much talent right now, but I think they're right in the mid-stage of an evolution phase and once they hit it, I think they may be the greatest era. I don't think they are now."

Graves professed that this could be the greatest generation ever, though WWE has not found its next transcendent star yet.

"There's so much talent right now. I argue we could start an all Japanese [pro] wrestling show with the amount of Japanese talent we have right now. There is so much talent! Now, we may not have at the moment that transcendent next-level 'Stone Cold' or The Rock, but I assure you, they're there."

In true heel fashion, JBL claimed that he would rather be tortured or captured by terrorists than to spend any significant amount of time with Zayn.

"I'd rather be waterboarded than to sit down and talk [pro] wrestling with Sami Zayn. I would rather be captured by ISIS than have to have dinner with Sami Zayn."

