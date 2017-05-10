- WWE posted this video from this week's live event in Dublin, Ireland following Finn Balor and Seth Rollins' win over Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt. Balor pulls out his phone to show the world just how loud his home country can get.

- WWE has announced the following dates for their next European tour later this year. They have also announced a live event for May 19th, 2018 in Paris, France.

* November 1st - Glasgow

* November 2nd - Brighton

* November 3rd - London

* November 4th - Barcelona

* November 4th - Minehead

* November 5th - Madrid

* November 5th - Cardiff

* November 6th - Manchester (RAW TV)

* November 7th - Manchester (SmackDown TV)

* November 8th - Dortmund

* November 8th - Leeds

* November 9th - Leipzig

* November 10th - Hamburg

* November 10th - Milan

* November 11th - Mannheim

* November 12th - Florence

- E! will be giving away Total Divas merchandise during tonight's season 6 finale. Fans can tweet during the show with the hashtag #TotalDivasSweepstakes for a chance to win. Below is another clip for tonight with Lana talking about Natalya's bad dancing:

Dancing is like 95% confidence, right? Nattie's busting an (awkward) move on #TotalDivas TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/tv4dCxM1Gj — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) May 9, 2017

