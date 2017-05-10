WWE announced the following today:

DALLAS — Paul "Triple H" Levesque will enter the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Alumni Hall of Fame today in Dallas. The Hall of Fame honors distinguished people who got their start at their local Boys & Girls Club.

Levesque enters the Hall of Fame alongside six other inductees: WNBA star Skylar Diggins, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, actor Anthony Anderson, Dr. Dante Lauretta and Dr. Philip Schein.

A member of the Nashua, N.H., Club, Levesque debuted in WWE in 1995 and has gone on to capture 14 World Championships in addition to becoming a successful executive within the company.

He will join WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who entered the BGCA Hall of Fame in 2015.