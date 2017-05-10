- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves promoting the latest episode of "Bring It To The Table" with co-hosts JBL and Peter Rosenberg.
- New WWE NXT ring announcer Vic Joseph, who started with the company during WrestleMania 33 season, was ribbed at Saturday's NXT live event in San Diego by Tommaso Ciampa, who he knew before coming to WWE. After Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli, Ciampa stole one of the shoes Joseph was wearing. Fans chanted "where's your shoe?" before Ciampa tried to put it back on like Vic was Cinderella. Ciampa then told Vic that he's "not quite Cinderella" before leaving the ring. You can see a shoe-less Vic below:
Cinderella.... Where's your shoe? #NXTSanDiego @ProjectCiampa @MikeRomeWWE the new host has a pretty good sock game as well!! pic.twitter.com/z6lJYQ4Mah— Ronaldo Guadarrama (@ronnieguadawwe) May 7, 2017
